Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad

A man was killed in a road traffic accident in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A man was killed in a road traffic accident in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that 52-year-old Mumtaz Ahmad resident of Chak 175-JB Jhang was crossing the Jhang Road near Chak 73-JB Jhapal when a speeding car hit him severely.

As a result, the ill-fated man received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

Thikriwala police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Accident Police Police Station Road Car Died Traffic Man Jhang Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Salvini claims 'useful service' for Italy at migra ..

Salvini claims 'useful service' for Italy at migrant trial

17 minutes ago
 Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after ..

Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after Yemen strikes

17 minutes ago
 Minister underscores urgency to address climate ch ..

Minister underscores urgency to address climate change challenges

17 minutes ago
 Sunak pledges extra $3.2 bn for Ukraine on Kyiv vi ..

Sunak pledges extra $3.2 bn for Ukraine on Kyiv visit

17 minutes ago
 US, UK interests 'legitimate targets' after Yemen ..

US, UK interests 'legitimate targets' after Yemen strikes: Huthis

17 minutes ago
 LHC reserves verdict on Qureshi's plea against rej ..

LHC reserves verdict on Qureshi's plea against rejection of nomination papers

21 minutes ago
Sudan war risks 'catastrophe' for 24 million child ..

Sudan war risks 'catastrophe' for 24 million children: UNICEF

21 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

21 minutes ago
 France's Sarrazin powers to Wengen super-G win ahe ..

France's Sarrazin powers to Wengen super-G win ahead of Odermatt

21 minutes ago
 UN decries 'systematic' blocking of aid to Gaza ho ..

UN decries 'systematic' blocking of aid to Gaza hospitals

21 minutes ago
 Pakistani experts attend Sanya Seed Industry Scien ..

Pakistani experts attend Sanya Seed Industry Scientists Conference in China

21 minutes ago
 China urges all parties in Yemen to prevent confli ..

China urges all parties in Yemen to prevent conflict expansion

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan