Man Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 09:15 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A man was killed in a road traffic accident in the area of Thikriwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that 52-year-old Mumtaz Ahmad resident of Chak 175-JB Jhang was crossing the Jhang Road near Chak 73-JB Jhapal when a speeding car hit him severely.
As a result, the ill-fated man received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
Thikriwala police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.
