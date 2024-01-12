Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was killed in a road traffic accident in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A man was killed in a road traffic accident in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that 52-year-old Mumtaz Ahmad resident of Chak 175-JB Jhang was crossing the Jhang Road near Chak 73-JB Jhapal when a speeding car hit him severely.

As a result, the ill-fated man received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

Thikriwala police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.