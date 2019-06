(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man was killed in an accident near Nishatabad bridge here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) -:A man was killed in an accident near Nishatabad bridge here Friday.

The Rescue 1122 said Muhammad Afzal was travelling on a motorcycle near Imtiaz Mall, Nishatabad Bridge on Sheikhupura Road when he was hit and killed by a speeding bus.