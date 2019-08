Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man was killed in a road accident here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) -:A man was killed in a road accident here on Thursday.

According to police, Zafar, 40, was crossing a road near Chak 107-GB when a speedy car hit him. As a result, he sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police registered a case and started investigation.