Man Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) -:A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman,Mazhar s/o Sultan, 40, along with Tahir s/o Mohammad Hussain, 45 was traveling on a motorcycle on jail road when on the way,the two-wheeler hit by a car near police lines.

The driver of a car lost his control due to its tyre burst.Consequently,Mazhar died on the spot while Tahir was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition,He said.

The police handed over the body to the relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

