Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) A man was killed in a road accident in the limits of Sahianwala police station.

According to police, Abbas Ali (50) of Chak 103-JB was travelling by motorcycle rickshaw when he fell on the road.

As a result, he sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injures.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary formalities.