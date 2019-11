A man was killed in a road accident here on Thursday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed in a road accident here on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 sources said that a speeding car collided with a rickshaw on Toba Road near Bypass.

As a result one Muhammad Jaafar was killed on-the-spot. He was 48 years old.