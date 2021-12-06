Man killed in road accident in Kasur

A man was killed in a road mishap near Bhamba rail track, Changa Manga road here on Monday

KASUR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road mishap near Bhamba rail track, Changa Manga road here on Monday.

Kot Radha Kishan police said that two motorcyclists--Muhammad Ahmed (45) and Muhammad Ismail,residents of Bhuay Asal area, fell off when their speeding two-wheeler skidded off the road.

Ahmed suffered head injuries and died on the spot, while the other rider suffered injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured person to THQ hospital. Police launched investigation.