Man Killed In Road Accident In Kasur
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:09 PM
KASUR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road mishap near Bhamba rail track, Changa Manga road here on Monday.
Kot Radha Kishan police said that two motorcyclists--Muhammad Ahmed (45) and Muhammad Ismail,residents of Bhuay Asal area, fell off when their speeding two-wheeler skidded off the road.
Ahmed suffered head injuries and died on the spot, while the other rider suffered injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured person to THQ hospital. Police launched investigation.