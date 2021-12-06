UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Road Accident In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:09 PM

Man killed in road accident in Kasur

A man was killed in a road mishap near Bhamba rail track, Changa Manga road here on Monday

KASUR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road mishap near Bhamba rail track, Changa Manga road here on Monday.

Kot Radha Kishan police said that two motorcyclists--Muhammad Ahmed (45) and Muhammad Ismail,residents of Bhuay Asal area, fell off when their speeding two-wheeler skidded off the road.

Ahmed suffered head injuries and died on the spot, while the other rider suffered injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured person to THQ hospital. Police launched investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Manga Man

Recent Stories

Jhang AC shot dead allegedly by close relative in ..

Jhang AC shot dead allegedly by close relative in Langrana

2 minutes ago
 Canals of Sukkur Barrage will remain close from Ja ..

Canals of Sukkur Barrage will remain close from January 6 to 20

1 minute ago
 UPBC condemns horrific incident of Sialkot

UPBC condemns horrific incident of Sialkot

1 minute ago
 Myanmar jungle rebels struggle for cash and guns

Myanmar jungle rebels struggle for cash and guns

1 minute ago
 Russia Confirms 32,136 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 32,136 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

9 minutes ago
 South African Ambassador Calls Omicron-Related Tra ..

South African Ambassador Calls Omicron-Related Travel Bans Discriminatory

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.