Man Killed In Road Accident In Mianwali

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:53 PM

Man killed in road accident in Mianwali

A man was killed in a road mishap in Pai Khel police limits,police sources said on Thursday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a road mishap in Pai Khel police limits,police sources said on Thursday.

Muhammad Gulbaz, 33,resident of Block 21 ,Pai Khel was riding a motorbike when a recklessly driven van (LEX/789) hit him head on. The injured biker was was shifted to local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested van driver Muhammad Ehsan and registered case.

