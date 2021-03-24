UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Road Accident In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:04 PM

A man was killed after his car hit a truck at high speed on Mianwali road, near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, said rescuers

Rescuers said the accident occurred when a car overtaking a truck dashed into it.

Rescuers recovered body of the driver by cutting off parts of the destroyed car.The body was shifted to THQ hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Fahd (30), son of Muhammad Sadiq, resident of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

More Stories From Pakistan

