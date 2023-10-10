Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Accident In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Man killed in road accident in Quetta

A man died in a collision between a car and a motorbike on the National Highway near the Dasht’ Spezand area of the Mastung district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A man died in a collision between a car and a motorbike on the National Highway near the Dasht’ Spezand area of the Mastung district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Abdul Shakoor resident of Dasth Matura was on his way to somewhere

on a motorcycle when a speedy car hit him near Dasht.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

