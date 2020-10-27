Man Killed In Road Accident In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 01:39 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :An elderly man was crushed to death in Jouhrabad Police limits on Tuesday.
Police said that 50-year-old man Gulzar Hussain,resident of Chak no.13 MB,was crossing road when a speeding bus hit him near Ganjyal,killing him on the spot and managed to escape.
The body was handed over to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.
Police registered case against the bus driver and started investigation.