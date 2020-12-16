UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Road Accident In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:17 PM

A man was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits here on Wednesday.

Police said that Asif, resident of Chak 12 NB of tehsil Bhalwal, was going on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit him near Chak no.10 NB. As a result, Asif sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police registered case against the car driver and started investigation.

