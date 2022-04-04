man killed in road accident in sargodha

A man was killed while his brother suffered severe injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station, here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was killed while his brother suffered severe injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station, here on Monday.

According to police, the accident took place near Jalalky village where a recklessly driven truck hit a Suzuki pickup.

Driver Muhammad Naeem died on-the-spot while his brother Muhammad Waseem got severe injuries.

The truck driver sped away.

Rescue team shifted the body and injured to THQ Hospital Shahpur.

A case has been registered against the truck driver.