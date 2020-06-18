Man killed in road accident in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the precincts of Bhagtanwala police station here on Thursday.

According to police, the accident took place at Sargodha-Lahore Road due to over-speeding, where a mini truck collided with a parked truck near the grid station.

As a result, mini truck driver Usman of tehsil Sahiwal died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.