Man Killed In Road Accident In Sargodha

A man was killed in a road accident, in the precincts of Bhagtanwala police station here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the precincts of Bhagtanwala police station here on Thursday.

According to police, the accident took place at Sargodha-Lahore Road due to over-speeding, where a mini truck collided with a parked truck near the grid station.

As a result, mini truck driver Usman of tehsil Sahiwal died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

