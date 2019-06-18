UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Road Accident In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:07 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : A man died in a road accident on Tuesday when a speeding tractor-trolly hit a motorbike near Musalmanian area, situated in the jurisdiction of Bambanwala police station.

According to police, Muhammad Ahmed was on his way back on a motorbike when the tractor-trolly hit him. He received head injuries and died on the way to a hospital.

The driver of tractor-trolly fled the scene. Police have registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

