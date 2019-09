A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Shadiwaal Stop here Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Shadiwaal Stop here Wednesday.

According to police, a rashly driven car collided with a tractor-trolly near Shadiwaal stop. As result, Sajjad died on the spot while Afzal received injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital.