Man killed in road accident in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : A man was killed in a road accident near Daska on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Nazeer (62) was riding a motorbike when a rashly driven dumper hit him near Bharoki Pull, Daska.

He died on the spot.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating.