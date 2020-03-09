Man Killed In Road Accident In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:44 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : A man was killed in a road accident near Daska on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, Nazeer (62) was riding a motorbike when a rashly driven dumper hit him near Bharoki Pull, Daska.
He died on the spot.
The body was shifted to a nearby hospital.
Police are investigating.