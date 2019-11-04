UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Road Accident On Motorway In Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:37 PM

Man killed in road accident on Motorway in Hyderabad

A man was killed when a truck hit him near Loni Kot area at M-9 Motorway on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed when a truck hit him near Loni Kot area at M-9 Motorway on Monday.

According to report, a 50 years old Wahid Bux Jatoi, resident of Jacobabad was died on the spot after he was hit by a truck at super highway.

Police have shifted dead body to the Bilawal Medical College Hospital for medico legal formalities and started investigation of the incident.

