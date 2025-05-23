Man Killed In Road Crash
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 09:30 AM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A man lost his life in a road accident at Mian Channu bypass late last night.
Rescue-1122 said here on Friday that a speeding car collided with the rear of a tractor-trolley near Musa workshop while taking u-turn. Consequently,Muhammad Arshad r/o Pakpattan sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.However, the driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene.
Police registered a case and launched investigation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globall ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV Programme for Emiratis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed in road crash51 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding preparations of monsoon rains9 hours ago
-
Parents of ‘drug addict student’ thrash school incharge9 hours ago
-
India facing diplomatic setbacks: Senator Afnan10 hours ago
-
Kashmiris to decide fate of J&K through plebiscite: DPM10 hours ago
-
Two killed in D.I.Khan firing incident10 hours ago
-
Pakistan fully confident of its nuclear security regime: FO Spokesperson10 hours ago
-
Kasi condemns Khuzdar blast on school bus10 hours ago
-
Bugti vows to eliminate terrorism from Balochistan at all cost10 hours ago
-
Qaiser Sheikh attends pre-budget session “Shaping a Prosperous Future” at Bahria University10 hours ago
-
Play is disappearing from Children’s lives, affecting their learning and well-being10 hours ago
-
Int'l Biological Diversity Day celebrated with call for collaborative conservation efforts10 hours ago