Man Killed In Road Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 09:30 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A man lost his life in a road accident at Mian Channu bypass late last night.

Rescue-1122 said here on Friday that a speeding car collided with the rear of a tractor-trolley near Musa workshop while taking u-turn. Consequently,Muhammad Arshad r/o Pakpattan sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.However, the driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene.

Police registered a case and launched investigation.

