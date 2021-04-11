UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

Man killed in road mishap

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :-:A young man died while another sustained injuries in a collision between loader-rickshaw and truck at Wazirabad Road here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 said that 32-year-old Tahir was riding on a loader-rickshaw along with 41-year-old Raza Mustafa when a speeding truck coming from opposite side collided with their vehicale.

As a result, Tahir sustained severe injuries and died on-the-spot without getting medical assistance, while Rescue-1122 shifted Raza to the local hospital, who sustained injuries in the incident.

