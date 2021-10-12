UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Muzaffergarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death in a collision between a speeding truck and a motorcycle near Chaman bypass in premises of civil lines police here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 112 sources, a young man namely Muhammad Abdul samaud son of Ghulam Abass of Kot Addu was on the way to Muzaffergah when a speeding truck collided with his motorcycle near Allah Wasaya Chok Chaman bypass.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

A team of rescuers 1122 reached the site and shifted the dead body to the District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.

Police have started the investigations into the incident while the truck driver managed to escape.

