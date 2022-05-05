Man killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :A man was killed and five others including a woman sustained injuries when a speeding Hiace hit qingqi rickshaw on Muzaffargarh-Jhang road.

According to initial information received from Rescue Control Room, the injured included Tahir, 24, Nasir, 25, Iqbal,35, Husnain, 22 and Madah Bibi, 60 were shifted to RHC hospital, Rangpur.

The dead body was also shifted to the hospital whose identity was to be ascertained.