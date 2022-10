(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a collision between two motorcycles near Merajkay stop, Kingra Road,Sialkot.

According to rescue1122,the victim was identified as 65-year-old Haji Karamat, resident of village Khokhar Chaban,The body was shifted to hospital for autospy.