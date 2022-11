SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A man was killed in motorcycle-car collision near Maita Saleeqa adda here on Tuesday.

Sahiwal police said that motorcyclist Javed shah (48),r/o Maita Saleeqa area, was traveling towards Sargodha when his two-wheeler collided with a car.He suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the victim to hospital.