Man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :A man was killed in motorcycle-car collision here at near Langar wala bridge in the limits of Sahiwal police.

Police said here on Thursday that Muhammad Naeem (55) r/o mouza Langrana was traveling on motorbike when his speeding two-wheeler collided with a car near Lagar wala bridge. He suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

The victim was shifted to hospital while further investigation was under way.