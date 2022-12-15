UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Man killed in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was killed while another sustained injuries after a tractor-trolley collided with a Mazda truck here on Wednesday.

According to rescue control room, a 45-year-old Basit, resident of Okara was driving Mazda truck smashed with the vehicle coming from upside.

A a result, he died on the spot due to head injuries while his another fellow whose identity was yet to be ascertained by rescuer shifted to nearby DHQ hospital for emergency treatment.

Police have started investigation in to the incident. Initial report said that the accident was caused due to negligence of both the drivers running vehicles. The tractor -trolley was taken into custody.

