Man killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A man was killed in a road accident here in the area of Saddar police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Monday that 50-year-old Muhammad Ashraf, r/o Muhammadabad Satiana road was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit the two-wheeler near Fish Farm Gold City.

Consequently,he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem while further investigation was under way, said rescue.