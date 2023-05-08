UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Man killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A man was killed in a road accident here in the area of Saddar police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Monday that 50-year-old Muhammad Ashraf, r/o Muhammadabad Satiana road was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit the two-wheeler near Fish Farm Gold City.

Consequently,he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem while further investigation was under way, said rescue.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Died Road Accident Man Saddar Rescue 1122 Gold

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

39 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

1 day ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

1 day ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.