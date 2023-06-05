Man killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was killed in a road mishap in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station,said a police spokesman here on Monday.

Police said that a driver of tractor lost his control over the speeding vehicle and fell into a sewerage drain near Chak no.

24-GB. As a result,Ehsan Yaseen (22) r/o Chak No.24-GB buried beneath the overturned tractor and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team pulled him out and the body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.