SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was killed in a road mishap here at Lorry adda in the limits Shah purr police station here on Friday.

Police said that vehicle of Rescue 1122 Khushab was heading to Sargodha when it reached near Lorry adda, it hit and ran over a pedestrian named Ghulam Shabir (65) r/o Khushab.

Further investigation was underway.