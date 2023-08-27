Man killed in road mishap

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A person who fell on the road after being hit by an unknown vehicle was crushed to death under a tractor-trailer.

Rescue 1122 said that Muhammad Aslam was traveling on motorcycle on Satghara road when a speeding car hit him and he fell on the road.Meanwhile a tractor trailer crushed him to death.

Rescue-1122 handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.