Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Man killed in road mishap

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A person who fell on the road after being hit by an unknown vehicle was crushed to death under a tractor-trailer.

Rescue 1122 said that Muhammad Aslam was traveling on motorcycle on Satghara road when a speeding car hit him and he fell on the road.Meanwhile a tractor trailer crushed him to death.

Rescue-1122 handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Related Topics

Road Vehicle Car Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government ..

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government entities

49 minutes ago
 Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

6 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

7 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan