SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was killed in van-truck collision at Kotmomin-Sargodha road here on Tuesday.

Police said that Akhtar Ali (44) r/o Noori Manika area was travelling to Sargodha from Kotmomin on his van when a speeding truck collided with the vehicle.Consequently, he suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Further investigation was under way.