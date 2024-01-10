Man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) A man was crushed to death in a road mishap as a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle here at Hadali area under the jurisdiction of Hadali Police Station, here on Wednesday.

Police said Muhammad Nauman (45) of Hadali was going somewhere on his bike when a speeding dumper hit him near Pul Ghulam. He died on-the-spot.

Police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for legal procedure.