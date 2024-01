Man killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) One was killed as the passenger van collided with a donkey cart near Noor Shah Talai due to thick fog.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van carrying devotees was going to Multan and suddenly collided with a donkey cart near Noor Shah Talai Kot Addu area due to heavy fog.

As a result, a resident of Chak No 521 Noor Shah Talai named Majeed Bharani s/o Nabbi Bharani died on the spot.