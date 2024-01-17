Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A motorcyclist was hit to death by a speeding dumper in Pul Mangowal area under the jurisdiction of Sajid Shaheed Police Station, here on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Akhtar (44) of Pul Mangowal area was going to Sargodha on his motorcycle when a dumper hit him near Waheed Town area.

Police and Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal requirements.

Further investigation was under way.

