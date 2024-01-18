Man Killed In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A man was killed in road accident on Silanwali Sargodha road here on Thursday.
Police said that Muhammad Yameen (49) r/o Sultan Sikandar colony was traveling towards Sargodha city on motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit and ran over him near 119 stop area which resulted his on the spot death.
Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
Further investigation was under way.
