Man Killed In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A man was killed in road accident near Chak 132-NB under the jurisdiction of Silanwali police station,here on Friday.
Police spokesperson said that Qadir Iqbal (44) r/o Chak 132-NB was travelling to Silanwali on his motorcycle when all of a sudden his bike hit with a speeding truck near 29 Phatak which resulted into his on the spot death.
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
Further investigation was under way.
