Man killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A man died on Wednesday, as a result of a collision between two motorcycles at Razabad Chowk near Chungi No-1.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 41-year-old Ilyas s/o Akhtar Hussain resident of Suraj Miani area was returning home from his workplace on the motorcycle when another speeding motorcycle collided with him at Razabad Chowk.

Meanwhile, a bus crushed him under its wheel when he fell on the road after the collision.

The rescue officials shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital whereas Police have also started investigations into the incident.