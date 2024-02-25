Man killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) A man died on Sunday when a speeding car collided with a donkey cart after hitting near Chowk Qureshi.

According to rescue officials, 65-year-old Ghulam Hussain, a resident of Qasba Shah Jamal, was on his way to the donkey cart when he collided with a speeding car and died on the spot.

The dead body was shifted to the nearby hospital, the official said.

APP/kmr-sak