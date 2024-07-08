Man Killed In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed when a speeding dumper hit and ran over him here at 119 SB bus stop on Monday.
Sillanwali police said that the victim was identified as Latif (45) r/o Chak 120 SB.
Police was investigating the matter.
