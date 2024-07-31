Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A man was killed while another sustained injuries in motorcycle-truck collision here on Aathi Kot road,Mitha Tiwana area, on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that Abdul Aziz (44) and Muhammad Mumtaz (33) r/o Mitha Tiwana were going to Sargodha on motorcycle when a speeding truck collided with a two-wheeler.

Consequently, Aziz died on the spot while another rider sustained injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the victims to DHQ hospital Jouharabad.

Further investigation was under way,said rescue.

Related Topics

Road Died Man Sargodha Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

8 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

8 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

8 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

8 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

8 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

8 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

8 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

8 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

8 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

8 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan