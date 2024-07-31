Man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A man was killed while another sustained injuries in motorcycle-truck collision here on Aathi Kot road,Mitha Tiwana area, on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that Abdul Aziz (44) and Muhammad Mumtaz (33) r/o Mitha Tiwana were going to Sargodha on motorcycle when a speeding truck collided with a two-wheeler.

Consequently, Aziz died on the spot while another rider sustained injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the victims to DHQ hospital Jouharabad.

Further investigation was under way,said rescue.