Man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A man was killed when his motorbike collided with a speeding tractor-trolley near Silanwali stone crushing market area on Wednesday.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Muhammad Ansar (25) r/o Azad Kashmir who worked as a laborer in the market.

Sillanwali police launched investigation.