Man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A man was killed after a collision between a rickshaw and motorcycle here at Hilal Purr Noon area on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,one Muhammad Usman (44) r/o Hilal Purr was travelling to Kotmomin on motorcycle when all of sudden his bike hit with a speeding rickshaw which resulted into his spot death.

Further investigation was underway.