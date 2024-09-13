Man Killed In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 11:10 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A man was killed after a collision between a rickshaw and motorcycle here at Hilal Purr Noon area on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,one Muhammad Usman (44) r/o Hilal Purr was travelling to Kotmomin on motorcycle when all of sudden his bike hit with a speeding rickshaw which resulted into his spot death.
Further investigation was underway.
