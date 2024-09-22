Man Killed In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 10:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A man was killed in a road accident here on Sunday.
Police said the accident took place at Fatowali Road
where two motorcycles collided each other and as a
result of which, Abdul (42) received head injuries and
died on the spot.
Rescue-1122 shifted the body to hospital for postmortem
and legal formalities.
A case has been registered.
