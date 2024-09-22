Man killed in road mishap

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A man was killed in a road accident here on Sunday.

Police said the accident took place at Fatowali Road

where two motorcycles collided each other and as a

result of which, Abdul (42) received head injuries and

died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to hospital for postmortem

and legal formalities.

A case has been registered.