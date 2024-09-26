Man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A man was killed in road accident here at Jouharabad Khushaab road near Usman hotel here on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Nouman (44) r/o Khatwan area was going to Jouharabad on his motorcycle when suddenly the two-wheeler collided with a speeding dumper which resulted into his spot death.

Further investigation was under way.