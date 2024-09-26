Man Killed In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A man was killed in road accident here at Jouharabad Khushaab road near Usman hotel here on Thursday.
Police said that Muhammad Nouman (44) r/o Khatwan area was going to Jouharabad on his motorcycle when suddenly the two-wheeler collided with a speeding dumper which resulted into his spot death.
Further investigation was under way.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirwaiz calls for meaningful engagement to resolve Kashmir dispute1 hour ago
-
Pervaiz Shah condemns India's 'Manipulative' electoral process in Kashmir1 hour ago
-
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Inspector's grave saluted on his death anniversary12 hours ago
-
Punjab govt transfers various officers12 hours ago
-
Govt pays Rs170B subsidy to ensure uniform electricity tariff for consumers in Karachi13 hours ago
-
CM directs strict monitoring of price control mechanism13 hours ago
-
NA committee for devising a policy to protect rights of local fisher-folk13 hours ago
-
Seminar on World pharmacist Day held13 hours ago
-
Public support vital to eliminate terrorism:DPO13 hours ago
-
Pakistan reports 22nd polio case13 hours ago
-
Punjab making progress by leaps and bounds: Azma Bokhari13 hours ago