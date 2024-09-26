Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A man was killed in road accident here at Jouharabad Khushaab road near Usman hotel here on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Nouman (44) r/o Khatwan area was going to Jouharabad on his motorcycle when suddenly the two-wheeler collided with a speeding dumper which resulted into his spot death.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Hotel Road Road Accident Man

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

3 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

16 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

16 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

16 hours ago
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

16 hours ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

17 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

17 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

17 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan