Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Man killed in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A man was hit to death in a road mishap, here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, 28-year old Shahzaib of Mujahid Colony was returning home on a motorcycle. A speeding car hit his bike from rear side and crushed him under a wheel near Royal Garden at Cheechawatni Road.

The car driver managed to escape from the scene; however, the police concerned started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Car Man From

Recent Stories

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in ..

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong K ..

Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes

40 minutes ago
 Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for ..

Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design

46 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of ..

Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration

1 hour ago
 Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

17 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

17 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

17 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

17 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan