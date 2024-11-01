Man Killed In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A man was hit to death in a road mishap, here on Friday.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, 28-year old Shahzaib of Mujahid Colony was returning home on a motorcycle. A speeding car hit his bike from rear side and crushed him under a wheel near Royal Garden at Cheechawatni Road.
The car driver managed to escape from the scene; however, the police concerned started investigation into the incident.
