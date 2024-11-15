Man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A man was killed in road mishap due to over-speeding his motorcycle here at Bhabhra area under the jurisdiction of Kotmomin police station on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Mudassir (39) r/o Bhabhra area was riding his motorcycle in over speeding when all of sudden his hands slipped and failed to handle the bike.

Resultantly he died on the spot after receiving severe head injuries.