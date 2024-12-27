Man Killed In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A man was killed in a road accident as his motorcycle rammed into a tree in the jurisdiction Bhera police station on Friday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson,District Emergency Officer,Mazhar Shah said that Nadeem was traveling to Bhera on his motorcycle when all of the sudden his motorcycle rammed into the tree.Resultantly,he died on the spot.
The accident occurred due to over-speeding.
