Man Killed In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A man was killed in a road accident as his motorcycle rammed into a tree in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station on Thursday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that Kaleem was traveling to Bhera on his motorcycle when all of sudden his motorcycle rammed into a tree. Resultantly, he died on-the-spot. The accident occurred due to over-speeding.
