Man killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A man was killed in a road accident that occurred near Nati-Jeti pull area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a man was sleeping on a footpath of Nati-Jeti pull area of Karachi, when suddenly, a rashly driven car ran over him, as a result, he died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Police team also reached the spot and started search for the car's driver.