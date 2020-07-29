UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed In Road Mishap

Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in Urban area police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that 36-year old Khalid Pervaiz, resident of Rehman Pura was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding bus hit the two-wheelers near nalka stop.

As a result, he sustained severe injuries and died on the spot without getting medical assistance.

Police had handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Meanwhile a case was registered against the bus driver.

More Stories From Pakistan

